From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu



The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday called on Igbo political, traditional and religious leaders to rise up in defence of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as it has reiterated its demand for the release of Kanu whom, according to it was abducted and detained by the Federal Government of Nigeria. MASSOB disagreed with the weekly sit-at-home and closure of major markets in Igbo land ordered by IPOB, noting that it amounts to self economic destruction of Igbo businesses.

In a statement issued by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, MASSOB urged Igbo leaders to emulate what the Yoruba leaders did in the case of their son, Sunday Igboho. He said, “Our leaders should emulate the eloquent and bold steps taken by the leaders of Yoruba Nation in defence of their son, Sunday Igboho. MASSOB urge Igbo leaders to learn how to protect and preserve their own.

“President Muhamadu Buhari and his Fulani tribal leaders have always protected and preserve their Miyetti Allah, terrorist Fulani herdsmen and armed bandits because they don’t believe in the corporate existence of Nigeria where equity and true federalism works.

“MASSOB acknowledged the eloquent efforts of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in quality representation of Ndigbo in Nigeria. We equally salute Governors Samuel Otorm and Okezie Ikpeazu of Benue and Abia States for their positive reactions against the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the President Muhamadu Buhari led Federal Government.”

The group, which condemned any activity that would jeopardize the security and economy of Ndigbo in Nigeria, lamented that “our people were harshly subjected to economical and political slavery in Nigeria. We can’t continue to inflict more economic pains on Ndigbo. Igbo economic interest must be considered first.

“Declaration of weekly sit at home order and closing of major markets in Igbo land amounts to self economic destruction of Igbo businesses.”

The group, however, advised IPOB to reach out and build more synergy with strategic Igbo leaders for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, adding that: “MASSOB will continue to engage Ndigbo for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

