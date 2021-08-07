From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday called on Igbo political, traditional and religious leaders to rise in defence of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group reiterated its demand for the release of Kanu, whom according to it was abducted and detained by the federal government of Nigeria. MASSOB, however, disagreed with the weekly sit-at-home and closure of major markets in Igbo land ordered by IPOB, noting that it amounts to self economic destruction of Igbo businesses.

In a statement issued by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, MASSOB urged Igbo leaders to emulate what the Yoruba leaders did in the case of their son, Sunday Igboho.

He said, “our leaders should emulate the eloquent and bold steps taken by the leaders of Yoruba nation in defence of their son, Sunday Igboho. MASSOB urge Igbo leaders to learn how to protect and preserve their own.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and his Fulani tribal leaders have always protect and preserve their Miyetti Allah, terrorist Fulani herdsmen and armed bandits because they don’t believe in the cooperate existence of Nigeria, where equity and true federalism work.

“MASSOB acknowledged the eloquent efforts of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in quality representation of Ndigbo in Nigeria, we equally salute Governors Samuel Otorm and Okezie Ikpeazu of Benue and Abia states for their positive reactions against the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government.”

