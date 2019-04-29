Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said rise of Biafra was inevitable following unfolding events.

Kanu, who stated this yesterday in a message to Biafrans in Munich, Bavaria Germany said the group was relentless, resolute and determined. He added that all enemies within and without would be put to shame.

“I thank the good people of IPOB for the huge turnout yesterday in Bavaria Munich Germany. Not minding the short notice, you proved your determination to restore Biafra, so that we can all return to our beloved homeland.

“The world is aware that IPOB is the most organised, peaceful and largest freedom movement on this earth. Biafra shall be free.

“Our victory over the multitude of forces of darkness is assured. We are relentless, resolute and determined.

“The collapse of Nigeria is imminent as the rise of the nation of Biafra is inevitable.

“All enemies within and without shall be put to shame,” Kanu said.