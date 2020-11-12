By Rita Okoye

Music and fitness buff, Clinton Chinemerem also know as Sureboy is upbeat about his dream to make a big mark with his kind of contemporary hip hop and soul.

Sureboy is on the verge of dropping his highly-inspiring debut song entitled ‘Ama be Alrite’ produced by Dizzla D Beats.

“My new single was based on my life experience,” he explained, adding, “every word I said on that song I actually felt it. Fortunately it was inspired by pain, but because I was hopeful I told myself I would be alright in the end, that came about the title “Ama be alrite”. (For the producer, I purchased the beat online, from Dizzla D beats),” he reveals.

Speaking on his journey into music, he said, he said, “well I’ve always had the talent, but I decided I wanted to be an artist in 2017. That was when I recorded my first project. I had written some songs, but I started with making freestyle videos and posting online, I participated in a few rap challenges on Instagram. I am where I am today by being consistent and keeping my dreams alive.

His new single is a precursor to something bigger. The Electrical Electronic Engineering graduate of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri explains, “I already have two more songs I want to work on, I might decide to drop an EP. I want to be as consistent as possible, so I will keep pushing. I hope my music goes viral, and above all I hope to touch lives through my music.”

He says his role models are Runtown, Wizkid, Ycee, Nasty C, J Cole, meek mill, young MA, and Santa Dave. “They have all inspired me with their art and lifestyle. I look forward to collaborating with Runtown. I love his melody, sound, and everything,” he reveals.