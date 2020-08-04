Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, has said the unabated activities of both bandits and kidnappers in the country could result to famine if not put under check.

Gobir, a Senator representing Sokoto East Senatorial District made the assertion on Tuesday during an interview with Journalists in Sokoto.

He noted the incessant attacks of farmlands occasioned by gunmen referred as bandits has economy consequences on the country’s food security.

“These bandits have continued to kill farmers and rustled their livestocks without been curtailed. The economy implication could be famine and hunger in the land. Government must do something very fast to stop this ugly trend.

He lamented tbat the north region did not dream about the horror brought by the bandits and kidnappers, stressing that the region was known for peace but now things has got out of control.

The lawmaker also condemned the negotiations offer to bandits by state governments, saying “there was no reason for any government to consider negotiations with bandits as an alternative to ending banditry in the country.

“I don’t believe in negotiation with bandits. There is no reason to go on negotiation with criminals that killed and destabilised the living standard of innocent citizens in this country.

The Senator however called for a change in the current security leadership to allow fresh ideas brainstorm on how best to tackle insecurity in the country.

He also urged the government to deploy more police in the liberated towns to provide internal security.