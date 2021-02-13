As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts predict that more cancer patients will likely die in the months and years ahead due to less prevention, delayed treatment and suspended early detection interventions and diagnoses. They equally opine that with huge pressure placed on health systems by the pandemic, cancer patients will not fare better with reduced access to care and other needs.During the commemoration of this year’s World Cancer Day, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, enjoined African countries to focus on the implementation of a comprehensive surveillance system and investment in digital innovations to enhance cancer care.Available statistics from the WHO show that there are about 43.8 million cancer patients globally and with over 18 million new cancer cases annually. The disease is reported to be responsible for one in six deaths the world over and 9.6 million deaths from cancer every year. Also, about 70 per cent of cancer deaths are recorded in developing nations, including Nigeria.Nigeria, according to figures from the National Cancer Prevention Programme (NCPP), has over 200,000 cases of cancer and over 100,000 new cases annually. According to medical experts, the most common types in Nigeria include cancers of the breast, cervix, prostate, bowel, colon, rectum and liver. Cancer risk factors, they itemised, include old age, family history, use of tobacco and alcohol, diet, physical inactivity, overweight and exposure to some chemicals and others.We decry the rising cases of cancer and cancer deaths in Africa and call on African leaders to come up with new measures to frontally tackle the scourge on the continent. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected people with underlying illnesses, including cancer. We call on African countries, especially Nigeria, to improve their national healthcare delivery systems and provide adequate care and treatments for cancer patients.It is sad that Africa has one of the poorest healthcare systems in the world. We expect that ugly narrative to change. There is urgent need for more investments in healthcare on the continent. African leaders should create more public awareness on the cancer scourge, with more emphasis on preventive measures and treatment options. Cancer prevention and care should be factored into their frameworks for universal health coverage.While it is true that cancer is a killer disease, it is definitely not a death sentence. Early detection is very vital to better treatment and survival. That is why it is important for people to go for annual medical checks to determine their cancer status. We urge the governments in Africa to subsidise cancer drugs and treatment considering that many patients cannot afford them.The increasing cancer deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic should serve as a wake-up call on African leaders to muster the political will to revamp their health systems and increase substantially their annual budgetary allocation to health to at least 15 or 20 per cent in line with global standards.Since tobacco use is identified as one of the factors that lead to cancer, we enjoin other African countries that have not ratified the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco as a way to reduce tobacco use on the continent to do so, as well as those who have not ratified the WHO protocol on the elimination of Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.While 44 African countries have ratified the tobacco framework, only 20 have ratified the one on illicit trade on tobacco products. This is, indeed, the right time to equip and establish more cancer centres on the continent. At the same time, we urge scientists and researchers to step up efforts to find a cure for the deadly disease.