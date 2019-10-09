Linus Oota, Lafia

In its effort to stem the rising cases of suicide in Nasarawa State and the country at large, especially among youths, the state branch of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Lafia assured the people that suicides can be prevented if adequate sensitisation is carried out.

The NMA chairman in the state, Dr Bulus Peter, stated this in Lafia while briefing reporters on the rising cases of suicide across the country.

He said that people need to be sensitised on the negative effects of suicide to the wider society, and that young people in particular must know that suicide is not an option.

He called on communities to pay special attention to their families, adding that neglect by parents remain a key factor that contribute to increasing cases of suicide.

On substandard drugs, the NMA chairman said the task of eradicating substandard drugs in Nigeria is a collective responsibility, including government, stakeholders and consumers.

Most fake and substandard drugs sold by street hawkers and unregistered pharmaceutical outlets result in early deaths, he noted.

He called on the people of the state to use only only pharmaceutical outlets that are duly registered with the various regulatory agencies, adding that the NMA has strengthened partnership with the state government to address the circulation and consumption of illicit and substandard drugs.

He also commended the state government for taking decisive steps in clamping down on illegal drug dealers and unlicenced medicine outlets, especially in Karu and Lafia Local Government Areas of the state.

Dr Peter described the sale of substandard and counterfeit drugs in motor parks, major towns and rural areas across the country by unlicenced persons as callous and unpatriotic.