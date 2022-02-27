The disclosure by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources that the number of cholera cases reported in Nigeria in 2021 was 111,062, with 3,604 deaths in 425 local government areas of 33 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory is quite disturbing.

The minister stated this at a training workshop on cholera prevention, preparedness and response for members of the National and State Water Sanitation and Hygiene in Emergency Technical Working Group, organised by the Ministry in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Abuja.

Concerned by the staggering figure, the representative of the UN, Oumar Doumbouya, noted that the number of deaths showed that Nigeria was really unprepared to tackle the disease.

He said: “For us, 2021 was a year that showed all that we were really not prepared in terms of responding to cholera. We have to see this as a fact and a challenge for us to really reflect on how we can do better.”

Recent report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that Cholera has claimed more lives in Nigeria than the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, especially in 2021, confirms the remark by the UN. According to the NCDC Director General, Ifedayo Adetifa, the country recorded “a little more than 3,600” deaths from cholera in the last 11 months while the total fatalities recorded from coronavirus since 2020 when the index case was recorded still stands at 2,977. In other words, Nigeria recorded more deaths from cholera than the dreaded COVID-19.

There is no doubt that the figure quoted by the Ministry of Water Resources is conservative. With only three states – Anambra, Edo and Imo out of 36 states and FCT not affected, it can be argued that the entire country, on the average, was ravaged by the disease.

More pathetic is the fact that the 19 states in the North account for over 90 per cent of the suspected cases. Of the lot, four states- Bauchi (19,470 cases), Jigawa (13,293 cases) Kano (12,116 cases), and Zamfara (11.918 cases) – account for 55 per cent of all cumulative cases. Also, the disease ravaging 425 out of the 774 local government areas in the Nigeria indicates that more than half of the country is afflicted. This is worrisome.

It is a shame that Nigeria is still ravaged by the cholera menace. The observation by the UN is a sad reminder of the country’s poor response to the disease. It indicates that the government and the relevant agencies charged with the responsibility of public health are derelict in their duties. Nigeria ought to have grown beyond where it is in preventing water-borne diseases. Aside from cholera, diseases such as Malaria, Lasa Fever and Tuberculosis are still ravaging the country.

Cholera is a water-borne disease with risk of spread higher in filthy and unhygienic environments or areas with disruption of clean water supply. It is transmitted directly through food or water contaminated with faecal material from an infected person due to poor sanitation.

Despite being both preventable and treatable, cholera is dangerous and can kill within hours without intervention. Severe cases can lead to acute renal failure, severe electrolyte imbalances and coma. If left untreated, these can lead to shock and rapid death.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends the provision of safe water and sanitation as critical steps to prevent and control the transmission of cholera. The government can achieve this through promoting basic sanitation, improving hygiene practices and providing clean water for the people. Provision of potable water must be prioritised. Many Nigerians currently depend on water vendors whose sources of water supply are suspect. This should not be so.

Let corporate organisations and well-to-do individuals join hands with the government in providing potable water to the people. The citizens should be conscious of the food they eat and the water they drink.

There is need for more awareness and enlightenment campaigns to inform the people of necessary actions to prevent the disease. The National Orientation agency (NOA) and other government bodies charged with this task should urgently do so.

Let the government be more committed to efforts to eradicate the disease. It can do so through prompt investigation of reported outbreaks, establishment of treatment facilities, community education, improving access to water and sanitation and vaccinations. Government should provide cholera care to people in the rural areas. In severe cases, cholera patients are advised to see health professionals for appropriate medical attention.