Many workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have appealed to the Federal Government to support them with palliatives to cushion the effect of rising cost of living.

The respondents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, said the plea had become necessary as workers could no longer meet their needs with their present earnings.

While calling for discussion around review of the minimum wage, they urged government to in the meantime help with palliatives.

A young man, who works in the Central Business District of the FCT, who pleaded anonymity, said, “it has not been easy.

“As Nigerians, we have this strong will to always try to survive but the current reality is really biting hard.

“We know government is trying its best to find solution to the present economic challenges, but the reality staring us in the face is that most of us can no longer meet up with our obligations.

“So, there has to be an urgent measure to bring succour to people before we begin to talk about long term plans,’’ he said.

Mrs Bridget Akubo, a mother of four, said that as a worker, life was becoming unbearable.

Akubo, a civil servant, said that the number of persons in her place of work made monthly contributions at the beginning of each year toward buying certain food items at the end of the year for the yuletide.

She, however, said that they were shocked to discover recently that their total contributions could not afford what they easily afforded in previous years.

According to her, we went to the market at the weekend to buy 25 litres of vegetable oil in preparation for the Christmas but we were shocked that the price has risen.

“We were told that it now goes for between N33, 000 and N35, 000 depending on the brand.

“Some of us had to make extra contributions to be able to buy the oil while others simply gave up or went for lesser quantity.’’

She said it was a pathetic situation, adding “it has not been easy for the married and unmarried, including children.’’

According to her, the situation is more pathetic for people with obligations like payment of schools fees, accommodation and utility bills like fuel and electricity.

Akubo, who resides in one of the satellite towns in the FCT, said, “we are literally existing and not living because our struggles go into getting just basic amenities.

“A lot of Nigerians today no longer talk about enjoying life but how to meet basic needs.

“In fact as I speak with you, some people can barely afford three square meals a day and it is worrisome.

“It is even more pathetic for salary earners because salaries are not increasing.

“In some cases, workers complain of pay cut yet the prices of items keep soaring.’’

She called for the convening of an economic summit to find lasting solution to the economic challenges in the country.

Mrs Evelyn Obadiah, a businesswoman said although she was struggling to make ends meet as a business person, she felt more for workers.

Obadiah, who deals in foodstuff in Nyanya axis of the FCT, said she often interacted with workers who patronised her, adding that most of them had cut down on purchases.

She said from interactions with them, they often complained of meagre salaries, irregular salaries or pay cuts.

According to her, she is forced to open a register to keep records of some workers, who purchase items with the promise to pay after receiving salaries.

The businesswoman, however, said she might not be able to continue with the gesture as some of them would owe her for upward of three months before paying her.

“This is the worst of times to live in Nigeria as a civil servant.

“I have many of them as customers and they complain that their salaries can no longer cater to their needs because of high cost of food, electricity, water, accommodation.

“One of them told me that as a father of four with many dependents, it is becoming difficult for him to meet up with his obligations,’’ she said.

Obadiah said there was the need for government to consider increasing minimum wage to make life better for the average worker.

“The minimum wage as we speak cannot buy a bag of rice.

“I know part of the problem is inflation and some people would argue that it is a global problem.

“I know it is a global problem but with deliberate and implementable policies, things will get better,” she said.

Obadiah called on the government to give palliatives to civil servants to help cushion the effect of the hardship. (NAN)