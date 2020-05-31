PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The tension generated over massive deaths in Azare , Katagum Local

Government Area of Bauchi State amid coronavirus has taken a new

dimension as a coalition of Katagum youth organisations has threatened

to sue the Executive Chairman of the State Primary Health Care

Development Agency BSPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, over claims

that illegal abortions were responsible.

In a press release made available to journalists in Bauchi, on Sunday,

a copy obtained by Daily Sun, secretary of the coalition, Mukhtar

Muhammad, demanded that Daily Trust immediately withdraws the story as

it portrays the community in bad light and tender an unreserved

apology.

“We read with great dismay a statement purportedly made by the

Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development

Agency, published on page 28 of the Daily Trust newspaper of Saturday

30 May, 2020, where the chairman was quoted by the paper as saying

that the cause of the mysterious deaths in Azare community of Katagum

local government area in the northern part of Bauchi state is due to

illegal abortions and unplanned pregnancies by both married and

unmarried women of childbearing ages who after becoming pregnant

visited quack health practitioners,” the release, said.

“This statement sounds ridiculous and has corroborated the accusations

of plan by Bauchi State government to lower the estimation of Katagum

zone to achieve their political and sentimental ambitions. We will not

accept this and we will respond through both legal and civil action,”

it added

“We demand Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, chairman of the agency to prove the

allegation, bring the medical personnel involved to justice or

withdraw and apologize over the statement. Otherwise, he will face

civil and legal action,” it concluded.

But a statement signed by the agency’s Information

Officer, Ibrahim Sani, claimed that the media was “reckless” and has

wrongly quoted the Executive Secretary during a round table media

parley discussion to underscore the importance of child spacing.

“Dr Mohammed was emphasing on the importance of child-birth spacing

which he said if properly applied would reduce the death of women by

200 per cent and avoid the risk of illegal abortions caused by

unqualified medical personnel at the expense of getting quick money,”

Sani said in a release issued on Sunday.

“The Executive Chairman did not attack any community or mentioned any

part of the state as being prevalent in high cases of unwanted

pregnancy as the media (not Daily Sun” reported,” he said.

Dr Mohammed however did not apologise but rather debunked the reports

and cautioned journalists to always cross-check their facts before

going to press, a stance that will likely not appease the Katagun

youth who are demanding an apology from him