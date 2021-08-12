From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Minister of Education Alhaji Adamu Adamu on Thursday said the rising numbers of out-of-school children in the country is unacceptable and must be tackled head-on by all stakeholders.

Adamu disclosed this at the ongoing 65th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Jalingo with the theme “Eradicating out-of-school children phenomenon: A tool for the achievement of education 2030 agenda”.

According to him, the situation has become more worrisome, going by a United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) survey which reports that Nigeria ranks top among countries with out-of-school children.

Adamu noted that the most frightening aspect was that one out of every five out-of-school children in the world was a Nigerian thus pegging the figure at about 10.1 million.

‘Coincidentally, the recent occurrences in the country’s education system such as kidnappings of pupils/students, increased insurgence and general insecurity in schools have added to some of the factors responsible for this,’ he said.

‘Other fundamental factors are cultural and religious beliefs, poverty and political will.

‘For the government and stakeholders to record a landmark achievement, the education system would require a total overhaul in the provision of a safe and secured environment for learners and teachers among others,’ he stated.

Represented by Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiwuba, Adamu said the Federal Government had launched Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) being piloted in 17 states of the federation to tackle the menace.

He noted that the government was also establishing more schools and doing everything to improve the welfare of teachers among other measures to reverse the ugly trend.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba, who also expressed worry over the rising figures of out-of-school children, called on all Nigerians to join hands with the ministry of education to tackle the situation.

Represented by Deputy Governor Alhaji Haruna Manu, Governor Ishaku said his administration had given priority to education by employing 3,000 rescue teachers which, he noted had since changed the performance of students in examinations for the better.

Daily Sun reports that the weeklong was attended by Minister of Women Affairs Mrs Pauline Tallen, education commissioners from the 36 states of the federation, among other attendees.

