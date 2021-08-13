Minister of Education, Alhaji Adam Adamu, yesterday said rising numbers of out-of-school children in the country was unacceptable and must be tackled head on by all stakeholders.

Adamu disclosed this at the 65th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Jalingo with the theme: “Eradicating out-of -school children phenomenon: A tool for the achievement of education 2030 agenda.”

Hesaid the situation had become more worrisome going by United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) survey that Nigeria ranks top among countries with out-of-school children.

Adamu said the most frightening aspect was that one out of every five out-of- school children in the world was a Nigerian, thus pegging the figure at about 10. 1 million.

“Coincidentally, the recent occurrences in the country’s education system such as kidnappings of pupils/students, increased insurgence and general insecurity in schools have added to some of the factors responsible for this. Other fundamental factors are cultural and religious beliefs, poverty and political will. For the government and stakeholders to record a landmark achievement, the education a system would require a total overhaul in provision of a safe and secured environment for learners and teachers among others,” he said.