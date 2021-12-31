Despite the rising cost of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), a non-governmental organisation, the Noble Delta Women for Peace and Development International (NDWPD) has insisted that using fire wood for cooking was not an alternative.

NDWPD said gas remains the cleanest and safest means of cooking, particularly as the health implications of using firewood are enormous.

Executive Director of NDWPD, Caroline Usikpedo-Oliseowe, told journalists in Asaba, Delta State, that rising cost of gas was a key governance issue that should be addressed by the Federal Government.

Oliseowe was speaking at a press conference on forest conservative and gender with the theme: Impact of Women’s Participation in Community Forest Governance.

She said the NGO in collaboration with Women Engage for a Common Future, Women Environment Programme, Kabetkatche and International Partners, is building the capacity of community women to own and cherish forest with the ultimate aim of earning a living from it.

“First is that we will not allow women to go back into usage of firewood, rather we would train women on how to cherish forest and make economic livelihood from it so that they would be able to afford whatever that is needed to cook.

“For example in Uganda, there are a lot of women that own forest, you see significant improvement in their economic livelihood so they have money to afford whatever they want to afford.

“A lot of things come with forest, so we are trying to say that women should get involved in forest government, management and ownership. If I have a forest, I will not allow anybody to come and cut down trees, rather I will call on you to come and plant a tree,” she said.