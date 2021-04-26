By Bimbola Oyesola

The Internatonal Labour Organization (ILO) has estimated that rising heat due to climate change could lead to the loss of 80 million jobs by 2030, with poor countries worst hit.

This is even as it advised that climate and environmental literacy can help create jobs, build a green consumer market and allow citizens to better engage with their governments about climate change.

The ILO, speaking as the world celebrated Earth Day, called for urgent worldwide action on climate change, including the need to support climate education and awareness raising.

The global work body said transition to a carbon-neutral economy would require new skills, training and qualifications, noting that many new jobs will emerge while others will have to adapt.

The ILO director-general, Guy Ryder, stated that this makes climate education for the current and future workforce a priority that countries need to urgently address.

“The effects of climate change will alter the structure of employment. New jobs and new job families will emerge, others will disappear or become unsustainable, and enterprises will ave to find ways to organize work and production differently,” said Ryder.

According to him, “We need to prepare the youth to this changing world. Environmental education can empower students to solve the climate crisis and develop the skills, optimism and resolve to lead the environmental movement of tomorrow.

Ryder praised Earthday.org and its partners, the International Trade Union Confederation and Education International for highlighting the issue of climate education on Earth Day.

“Climate education and awareness raising are key to making a just transition to green economies that guarantee a sustainable future for current and new generations,” he said.