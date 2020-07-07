Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, expressed worries over the rising cases of confirmed cases, describing it as threat to national security threat and governance.

Mustapha said the developments had further confirmed that COVID-19 does not discriminate or respect positions, assuring that the PTF would step up its sensitisation strategy against the virus.

“Of recent, we have witnessed a high rate of positive cases, especially among people in authority. This has a direct impact on governance and security of our nation.

“We urge that vigilance and care should be exhibited by all Nigerians irrespective of status. This virus does not discriminate and the PTF shall keep sustaining its sensitisation messaging,” he said.

The SGF added that notwithstanding the fact that Nigeria decided to relax some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus, its spread across the world had not slowed down, stressing the need for every Nigerian to remain responsible and prevent a repeat of the mistakes made during the 1918 pandemic.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, noted the critical role to be played by religious and community leaders as well as traditional rulers in taking risk communication and sensitisation to the community level.

“We are appealling to all traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, who remain integral part of the rural communities as well as the urban communities, to join the fight by driving the sensitisation programmes right down to the grassroots, as it relates to COVID-19 prevention.

“The PTF will life to see religious and traditional figures incorporate our life saving health advisories in their messages to their worshippers and community members. This should be considered an opportunity at every prayer session in the country,” he appealed.