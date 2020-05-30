Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district have summoned the senator representing the area, Peter Nwaoboshi, to explain what he is doing to reverse the deteriorating security situation in the zone.

Also to appear before the royal fathers are the three House of Representatives members including Victor Nwokolo (Ika), Nicholas Ossai (Ndokwa) and Ndudi Elumelu (Aniocha/Oshimili).

Besides, members representing state constituencies in the area at the state House of Assembly will also appear before the monarchs, who are very worried by the level of insecurity as manifested in kidnappings, killings and other violent crimes.

Recall that the traditional rulers had earlier summoned the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa.

Rising from their meeting at the Palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the monarchs said it had become imperative for a collaborative approach to tackle the hydra -headed security challenge.

Dr. Efeizomor who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the state government for plans to establish an independent local security outfit to be known as ‘Operation Delta Hawk’, saying that all stakeholders must key into the plan to achieve the desired goal.

He appreciated the efforts of members of local vigilance groups across community in the zone in waging war against all forms criminality, and called for my support for them.

Efeizomor reiterated the call of the royal fathers that nomadic herdsmen residing in camps built in bushes should vacate the bushes and come into the residential communities to live with the natives and other settlers from various ethnic nationalities.

He said despite the notorious activities of suspected herdsmen, indigenes of host communities will remain unprovoked but continue to explore all legal means to foster peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

“Delta is a peace-loving state, and at no time do we want war. Those who raise camps in our bushes are doing it against our wishes.

“We are urging the camp inhabitants, irrespective of tribe, to come out and live with us. If they continue to stay in the bush, we can’t be safe in our homes, and we don’t have what it takes to dislodge them from the bushes.

“We are rather appealing to them to come and live with us in towns so that they can also contribute to community development,” he added.