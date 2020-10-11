The general consensus is that in service, especially in the area of security, you need all hands on deck. My take is this: When people are staying on a job of security for too long, they might have gathered enough experience, but it is equally important to let in fresh hands. There is nothing stopping a Nigerian security chief from being invited on another platform to contribute even in retirement. But there are certain things that happen. For example, when you don’t retire Service Chiefs when they are due for retirement, in my honest opinion, then the tendency is that those who are capable of growing up, who are supposed to come up and help to build it, it will kill their morale, it will dampen their morale. And I am not sure even the Service Chiefs that you were talking about all these time, I am not sure all of them, I don’t know, I have not spoken to any of them, but I am not sure any of them will be happy with the way they are going now. I am not sure about it because nobody would want to be doing a job, putting in all the sacrifices and you get all manner of abuses instead of accolades. I don’t want to be in that kind of situation. Rather to be in that situation, it is better for me to leave that job, retire honourably and then continue to give my support and cooperation to the institutions of government that will implement this. And then, the younger ones too always look up to how they can grow. How do you now grow the system if nobody moves? You have to be fair to others. Other younger ones are coming up. You see, this hole is different today as it was yesterday. And the same thing, the issue of the Service Chiefs is something that I hope the Federal Government will look into. It is not for nothing that Nigerians are clamouring and talking constant- ly about the issue of Service Chiefs. So, I don’t want a situation where the Service Chiefs will be blamed continuously for being where they are. Remember, they can’t be there on their own. They have to be appointed and kept there. So, you can- not put all the blames on them. Equally, the government has the blame to share in the sense that if people are calling for the change of something, then government has a responsibility to look into it, especially since people are complaining continuously that things are not changing for the better in the area of security.

Last week, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the PDP has not lost hope in Atiku. Does it mean the PDP will still give him the flag to fly in 2023? Well, I think it is better you direct that question to the person who made the statement, that is, the chairman of the party. But what I can tell you is that our party will not lose hope on any of its members and leaders. Will you be comfortable if the flag is given to Atiku in 2023? You see, I will be comfortable with whoever my party gives the flag to, as I was comfortable in 2019 when the party’s flag was given to Atiku. I was one of those who actually worked in order to get a candidate for our party to fly the flag. There is the argument that power should shift to the South. What is your take on it? Power shifts not because human beings talk about power shift. Power shift, yes, I believe with planning, consensus and God’s will. Remember when the late Yar’Adua died, the general feeling in the country, especially in the North, was that power after Jonathan has completed his tenure, should shift to the North. But then, President Jonathan chose to exercise his constitutional rights to contest again and Nigerians supported that. There were hues and cries around that why should he do that, that it is supposed to remain with the North until Yar’Adua completes his tenure in PDP. But still, because God designed that that is the way He wanted it to happen, Jonathan completed his second term. Then he wanted to try after he finished the tenure of Umaru, did the first term of his election, wanted to go for second and then we lost. So, shifting of power always depends on the dynamics of the day – politics, democracy, the people of Nigeria and above all, the will of God. But where do you stand on power shift? Why would I stand on anything now when the matter has not been tabled? These are speculations. People are air- ing their opinion and in democracy, everybody has a right to air his opinion. But as a democrat, I cannot three years before the time. This is just one year into the second term of this government and then, three years before the time, I will tell you what part it has to be? People have to sit and agree on what it should be. And I am a democrat, I go with the majority of opinions. What do you have to tell those who believe that power should shift to the Southeast that has never governed the country? Whatever fairness and equity present, I am for it. We must be just and fair at all times. We must learn to be equitable in the process of our democracy. That will bring peace, and that will bring unity. Whatever can unite Nigeria and bring us together, believe me, that is what I am for because Nigeria is a country of about 200 million people and for us to be able to succeed as a democracy, we must give equal opportunity to all. So, my take is equal opportunity to all Nigerians, whether Southeast, Northeast, North-central, South-south, Southwest, Northwest; any section of our country that has stake and interest in Nigeria can participate in the process. And at the end of the day, I hope we pick what will serve Nigeria and Nigerians better.