VICE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has warned that no nation can develop and prosper with a large number of its population living in poverty.

Obi, in a statement to mark the World Poverty Day, said the nation’s growing poverty rate should worry every concerned leader because there cannot be national growth under such a situation.

Lamenting that Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world, with over 90 million people living in poverty, and more than 15 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, Obi said government could not continue to turn a blind eye to such depressing situation.

The former Anambra governor whose remarks came against the backdrop of the Pope’s prayers to mark the World Day of the Poor, agreed that poverty anywhere remains a threat to national growth.

He explained how important it was for governments, organisations and wealthy individuals around the world to devote more energy and resources to eradicating poverty and creating a better world for all to live in and thrive, particularly in Nigeria which has the highest number of people living in poverty.

He admonished government agencies, organisations and wealthy people to join hands to combat poverty and reduce it to the barest minimum so as to have safe environment.