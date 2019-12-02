Certainly, “Owoicho Fier ma” is one of the most anticipated songs of 2019, delivered by young singer, Godwin Ogebe aka Tuspark.

Ogebe is adjudged to be the next-rated, fast-rising artist for his consistency in churning out good music for a while now. He recently told his growing fans on Twitter and Instagram – @tusparkogebe, few months after his “BREATHLESS ep” earlier in 2019, that “Owoicho Fier ma” in his Idoma language, (an ethnic group in Benue State) means “God pass dem.”

In his words, Tuspark said: “It is a song from my heart, considering all the hustle I have been through, counting my blessings and loses.”

With a catchy vibe, relatable lyrics, one-word chorus and fresh vocal delivery, Tuspark Ogebe delivers a superb piece, said to be definitely a banger for the street. It is an effort highly recommended for everyone and is available on all sites.