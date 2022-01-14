Rising Stars U13 Boys and Girls Basketball Championship will dunk off on January 22 through to January 28 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Surulere Lagos, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

The organisers had announced that no fewer than 14 teams will participate in the seven-day grassroots championship.

Powered by Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation, the organiser has concluded plans to protect the players from being exposed to the hands of unscrupulous elements with policemen around their camp for total security of the young talents who come from six different states in Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the championship in Lagos, the former Captain of the Nigeria senior basketball team, D’Tigers, Olumide Oyedeji, OLY, said, “We aimed at keeping the young boys and girls off the streets and start this early in the year with grassroots competition to give a platform to young Nigerian basketball players to excel.