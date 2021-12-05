Osun, Lagos and Ogun started the inaugural Southwest Rising Stars U17 Girls Basketball Championship on winning notes.

Osun whitewashed Ekiti girls 45-29 in the tournament opening match before the hosts, Lagos handed a ten-point gap defeat to Oyo in the second match. Ogun however, edged Ondo 24-26 in the last match on Friday.

Meanwhile, the organiser has announced that Saturday will be a rest day while three matches will be played as action resumes on Sunday.

In the Day 2 fixtures, Oyo U17 Girls will look forward to restore hopes when they file out against Ogun as in-form Osun, the table topper are ready to consolidate on their performance when they lock horns with Ondo in the second match.

Ekiti State will look forward to bounce back from their loss when they face Lagos in the last game on Sunday.

Adetayo Awojoye, Ekiti State U17 Girls coach is not ruling out their chances of winning the title. He’s optimistic of picking maximum points against Lagos when they meet on Sunday.

“We are pained to have lost the first match but we have learnt a lot from it and that will serve as enabler to win our next matches and move on to the final.

