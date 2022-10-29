From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Gospel artist Thompson Victor Ufuoma has said the ability of an entrepreneur to take risks goes a long way in measuring the person’s level of success.

Thompson, who made this known to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said some entrepreneurs failed to attain their optimum for inability to take risks.

While stating that risk forms the bedrock of successful entrepreneurship, he added that the greater the risk, the greater the reward.

“An entrepreneur is an individual with a vision and one who is willing to take the burden of risk to establish one’s plan in delivering a product or service to their targeted audience,” he said.

The musician, who honed his career as a musician in 2015, said some of the attributes of an entrepreneur, who takes risks are courage, adaptability and consistency.

“Courage is the boldness of an entrepreneur to carry out a task that has the potential of expanding his or her business irrespective of the risks involved.

“Talking about adaptability, it is the ability of a businessman or woman to recognise that things would not always go as planned, and then makes plans to adjust appropriately.

“In the same vein, consistency is critical to achieving results as a business person and this is because it is not enough to start a business but to keep the same level of energy after some time.

“The ability to sustain a business irrespective of challenges has a lot to do with how consistent a person is,” he said.

Thompson, who said he had been consistent in his chosen career since 2015, added that many entrepreneurs tend to lose momentum once they face hurdles, leading to a lackadaisical attitude.

The gospel artiste further said the place of God should not be undermined as an entrepreneur, saying, “he will be your greatest ally in times of trouble and a guide through it all.”

Speaking on his career, the Delta State indigene said although he graduated from the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurrun (FUPRE), with a Bachelor’s Degree from the Department of Environmental Science, music had always been a passion.

The musician was a contestant on The Voice Nigeria season 2 and equally the director of television shows like Vocalist Naija and Artmosphere Reality Show as well as one of the Judges of Artmosphere Reality Show.