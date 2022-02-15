From Molly kilete, Abuja

Former IRT commander, Aba Kyari, and other indicted officers may be dismissed from the police force any moment from now to face their charges as civilians.

This, however, would be done after investigation is concluded.

A senior police officer who did not want to be mentioned in print told Daily Sun that the super cop and his cohorts may be sentenced to prison owing to the gravity of the offense.

The source also revealed that the IGP has ordered the reorganisation of the IRT to rid it of all bad eggs and replace them with fresh hands, to curb the corruption bedeviling they outfit.

Already, a list of new set of officers is said to have been forwarded to the IGP, who has approved the list.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had indicted Kyari for being a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline and reported the matter to the IGP, Usman Alkali.

It was gathered that upon receiving the report from the NDLEA authorities about two weeks ago, the IGP set up an investigative team comprising Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Assistant Inspectors General of police and other top officers to unravel the allegations.

Daily Sun authoritatively gathered that during the investigation, the team summoned the commander of the IRT, Tunji Disu, and his deputy, Sunday Ubuah, who also worked as the second in command while Kyari was commander to the office of the IGP at the force headquarters.

A top police source, who did not want to be mentioned in print, told Daily Sun that during the interrogation, the IRT commander was said to have vehemently denied carrying out any operation in Enugu on the dates mentioned by the panel members. It was gathered that the interrogation of the officers, took place in front of the IGP.

Daily Sun, gathered that when the panel was done with the IRT commander, it turned to his deputy, Ubuah, who confirmed the allegation by the NDLEA, and that the operation took place while the commander was away on official duties in Sokoto State.

Daily Sun gathered that during the interrogation, it was discovered that the second in command at the IRT, was still taking orders from the former commander and that the illegal operation was embarked upon while Tunji Disu, was on an official engagement to Sokoto State.

Meanwhile the police authorities has decided to sanitize the IRT with the posting of fresh officers to curb the rot that has engulfed the security outfit.