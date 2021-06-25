By Maduka Nweke

To commemorate World Environmental Day 2021, Rite Foods Limited, a world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, Producers of Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Fearless Energy Drinks, and variants of sausage brands, in partnership with Sterling One Foundation organised a Beach Clean-up at the Eleko Beach, Lagos on Saturday, June 5. Rite Foods Limited, unarguably being one of the leading companies in the foods and beverage industry will also be running a digital campaign to encourage the social media communities to create art from scrap from June 5 – 30, 2021.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, said the clean-up exercise is a beach adoption project that ensures that the environment is cleaned for a minimum of three days every week for a next year.

She stated that the exercise was the flag-off ceremony of the adoption of Eleko beach in addition to Alpha beach, which was cleaned earlier this year, and hugely supported by Rite Foods.

According to her, waste on these beaches would be cleared at least three times a week. “The youths in the communities where these beaches are located would be empowered with the skill sets and remuneration to ensure the initiative is well executed as measures aimed at having a healthier and cleaner environment,” she explained.

She commended Rite Foods Limited for partnering with the Foundation and looked up to more organizations joining them to ensure the environment is cleaned sustainably. “Once we do it once, we set into place, a motion, a structure, and a process to ensure it is being done consistently through the year,” she said.

She explained that the Foundation is also in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), as it takes care of solid waste which does same with the recyclables. For his part, Eleko Community leader, Chief Gbadebo Fatau Labia, thanked Rite Foods Limited for the immense support in ensuring that Eleko Beach clean-up was successful.