By Merit Ibe

As part of its commitment to environmental protection, Rite Foods Limited has sponsored the clean up of the Alpha Beach, Lekki, Lagos, where 1,640kg and 127.2kg of solid and recyclable waste respectively were cleared as part of efforts at preserving the environment in support of the Lagos State government cleaner-Lagos initiative.

The clean-up exercise which was in collaboration with the Sterling One Foundation and Giving Beach Clean-up, took place last weekend.

Staff members of the company, a world-class Nigerian Foods and Beverages company, were joined by 116 volunteers and locals in the community to pick up and remove plastics, solid waste and other unwanted materials from the beach.

The solid waste recovered totalled 1,640kg, while polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recyclables weighed 119 kg, carton 3.0kg, nylon 1 kg and returnable glass bottle 4.2kg.

The cleanup was part of the company’s contribution to a cleaner environment and the preservation of one of Lagos beaches known as Alpha Beach, which serves as a tourist location in Lagos State, where fun seekers go to for relaxation, picnics, parties and other forms of social engagements.

Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, affirmed that the company is committed to a cleaner and healthier environment and would continue to contribute to environmental preservation to make the society habitable, especially in our communities and public spaces.