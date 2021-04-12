Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian foods and beverages company, on Friday, dazzled fans of celebrities, sport lovers, guests and Lagos residents as it threw its weight behind the 11:45 edition of Elegushi Peace Cup, that kept fans, spectators and guests in excitement.

The Elegushi Peace Cup was characterized by celebrity football matches at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island, to commemorate the 11th coronation anniversary and 45th birthday celebration of His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), the Elegushi of Ikateland, who also flagged-off the tournament.

According to Oba Saheed Elegushi, the vision of the Elegushi Peace Cup is to promote peace and unity through passion. It is His Royal Majesty’s belief that for peace to reign in Nigeria, every stakeholder must rise up at this critical period with good initiatives that will complement the existing efforts by the various arms of government, and that ‘the traditional institution, as the custodians of the nation’s history and heritage must be supported to lead this new drive.’