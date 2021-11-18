By Merit Ibe

Rite Foods Limited has remarked that with the unique brands in its product portfolio, it is poised towards extending its brand-building equity to other frontiers across Africa and to ensure that consumers get refreshed with the uniqueness attached to our premium brands.

The Rite Foods team represented by the National Sales Manager, Adeniran Yunus and the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, made the statement at the ongoing 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Durban, South Africa, from November 15 to 21.

According to the team, they will be engaged in trade diplomacy with select African trade ambassadors as well as leading trade partners across the continent, with the hope of engendering the growth of the top-quality brand which has become a major attraction in its category across the African continent.

They will also meet with worthy distributors across Africa with the hope of deepening penetration within the continent, taking the company’s products that have been the hallmark of distinctiveness to consumers in other emerging and developed markets.

Adedugbe affirmed that the consumer-centric company with its symbol of quality and inventiveness in its product delivery through up-to-the-minute technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure will continue to participate at international fora for advancement in its business operation in line with global best practices.

Yunus said the IATF will help galvanise the company’s investment strategy towards connecting its brands with consumers through robust business relations with trade partners within the continent and beyond.

The IATF is a trade show that provides a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information, enabling buyers and sellers, investors, and countries to meet and discuss business deals within the African continent.

“It offers an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their goods and services, engage in Business-to-Business (B2B) as well as Business-to-Government transaction within the African market of over 1.2 billion people, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of over US$2.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian company in the food and beverage sector, is aggressively working towards ensuring its array of quality and refreshing products becomes dominant Pan-Africa while growing worldwide.”

