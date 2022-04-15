Rite Foods, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian food and beverage company, has continued in its consumer-centric approach to celebrate with Muslim faithful as they observe the Ramadan fasting in fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam.

The market leader with its 13 variants of Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) and Table Water, Rite sausages, and Fearless energy drink urged the Islamic believers to always uphold the virtues of the religion, with a firm commitment to its teachings as they keep to the obligations in the holy month.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The company with its award-winning brands has also continued in its resolve to provide its quality products to the Muslim faithful for refreshment and enjoyment at this special moment and all occasions of great celebrations.