Rite Foods Limited has restated its commitment to end hunger in Nigeria with its sponsorship of Charity With Food (CWF 2021) where 1,000 children were fed in Lagos.

Themed, The Race to Curb the Menace of Malnutrition and Hunger Amongst Hard-to-Reach Children in Nigeria, it is a programmme of Food Meets Naija Initiative, a non-governmental organisation striving to curb the menace of hunger and malnutrition amongst children in Nigeria.

The Food Meets Naija Initiative helps people who suffer from hunger – from kids who do not get enough to eat, to the homeless, elderly, physically challenged, low-income households as well as people below poverty level.

Rite Foods sponsored the event where it supported the platform with its array of fantastically refreshing Bigi drinks, energy drinks, premium water and sausages to rejuvenate the children and other consumers, thereby helping to achieve the goal of curbing hunger in the society.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, assistant brand manager, Beverage and Bakery, stated that the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to curbing hunger and ensuring food security in Nigeria.

Feeding 1,000 children, empowerment, karaoke, networking, celebrity meet and greet with other refreshing and exciting activities that entertained the children and consumers were some of the highlights of the event.

It also featured a novelty match organised to kick out hunger at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.