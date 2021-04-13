By Merit Ibe and Steve Agbota

Rite Foods Limited has reiterated its determination to rewrite the story of made-in-Nigeria goods through standard processes, content and packaging.

Managing Director of the company, Seleem Adegunwa, who made the pledge during a tour of its Ososa facility on Lagos-Benin Expressway in Ogun State, said the Nigerian story would be told through the company’s quality products.

“Being truly world class was not sudden, we were intentional, despite the discouragements.

“We have to improve our economy ourselves, nobody can do it for us: Nigeria must step up; we need to support the country by buying made-in-Nigeria goods, and put Nigeria first.

“We need to start changing the philosophy ourselves, because if we change the philosophy, we will change the mindset, then attitude will change, followed by behavioural change, which will lead to positive action,” he said.

Adegunwa said the Rite Foods was able to survive the difficult and already saturated sausages and beverages market through tenacity of purpose, anchored on the company’s mantra of ‘can do spirit’.

“If anything, being a Nigerian-owned brand initially would almost become a negative, because people think what is produced locally just cannot be as good imported ones. But what we’ve been able to do shows that, actually, you can be a proud Nigerian brand.

We are, particularly, interested in the ‘Nigerianess’ of positive invention, idea generation and talents that promote our common values,” he said.

Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugba, said the company was out to change the narrative with its variety of sausage rolls, 12 brands of carbonated soft drinks, its premium water and energy drinks.