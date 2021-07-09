As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Rite Foods Limited has aided the free breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment programme of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation for women in Lagos.

The exercise, which will be conducted in all parts of the state, started with 200 women in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, and it saw medical experts from the Foundation offering free advice about the disease, its symptoms, causes, and prevention, together with the free screening and treatment.

Addressing the women at the Lagos City Centre, Lagos Island, the Foundation’s Medical Director, Femi Olaleye, said the initiative is aimed at sensitising the women on the dangers of the disease which can be harmful to health if not detected and treated at the early stage.

He said the Foundation’s health personnel carried out extensive breast examination to ascertain whether they have lumps on them, and also conducted cervical cancer screening through a visual stethoscope for possible treatment.

