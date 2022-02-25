Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has condemned in strong terms the rise in the spate of killings and dismembering of human beings for ritual purposes.

While expressing his worries over the involvement of young ones in the dastardly act, the governor also vowed to deal decisively with anyone involved in this heinous crime in accordance with the relevant laws.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, noted that Ogun has been known over the years for being at the vanguard of ‘Omoluabi’ ethos, wondering when the decline in moral uprightness became the norm.

“We won’t be identified by these notoriety. We have emplaced security measures in schools and all the villages, hamlets and towns to ensure zero-tolerance for ritualists. We will trail them, apprehend them, investigate them and make them serve as examples for those harbouring such sinister routes to wealth acquisition”, the governor was quoted as saying.

According to him, “the state made parents to sign an undertaking to make them partly answerable for their wards’ vices and we are serious about stemming the tide of indiscipline in our state generally”.

Ogun, he added, has always been defined by integrity, hard work, service, valour and diligence, saying all hands must be on deck to arrest the moral decadence, particularly, among the youths who are deceived that there is a short cut to success.

He stressed that money should not be the sold determinant of success as Integrity should count.

He further noted that Ogun that has been at the forefront of excellence in all human endeavours should not be coloured with undisciplined youths whose avarice is jaw-dropping.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to providing necessary logistic support to security agencies in the state, Abiodun, called on religious leaders to intensify their efforts towards delivering sermons on moral rebirth.

The governor also urged parents and guardians to ensure they inculcate right attitude into their wards, and always be a good moral compass to their children.

He, however, warned that anybody caught engaging in ritual killings and other crimes will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Abiodun, therefore, stated that his administration will continue to espouse programmes and policies that engage the youths positively, with the aim of making Ogun a trailblazer in youth development and empowerment, economic growth and prosperity.