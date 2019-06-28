Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday in Asaba, the capital of the state, restated the commitment of his administration to tackle security challenges in the state.

The governor restated the commitment when he presented a cheque of N6million to the family of late Miss Elozino Ogege, a 300-level first class student of Mass Communication of the state university in Abraka.

The 22-year-girl was gruesomely murdered last November by suspected ritualists, otherwise known as Yahoo Plus Boys, who removed her vital organs.

Four of the suspects arrested in connection with the alleged murder are now facing trial at the state High Court.

Speaking while presenting the cheque, Okowa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, David Edevwie, vowed that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would not go unpunished.

He decried the incidents that led to her murder, and assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetuators were brought to justice.

“What happened to late Miss Elozino Ogege last year is so unfortunate and heartbreaking, which tells us that all is not well in our society. This is why we are doing everything possible, as a government, to improve security in the state and ensure that security challenges are effectively tackled,” he stressed.

The governor commiserated with the family of the deceased, and assured them of government’s support.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs. Elizabeth Ogege and Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, Bishop, Diocese of Oleh, Anglican Communion, thanked Okowa for the compassion showed to the family, and called on government to put more initiatives in place to tackle insecurity in the state.