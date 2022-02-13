From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Civil Society Organisations have called for massive funding plan for the National Drug Law enforcement agency (NDLEA) to curb the rising incidents of ritual killings and crimes committed by young persons, which it said are usually committed under drug influence.

The CSOs said drugs dealers, addicts, and casual users are the root cause of the alarming rise in ritual killings, insurgency, crimes, and violent robberies, while calling for urgent intervention.

“Drugs are driving a lot of misery, we need a funding plan and we trust the leadership of Gen. Buba Marwa to fight it and fix it,” according to a statement signed by Ariyo-Dare Atoye, Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative and endorsed by Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD).

The CSOs observed that successive government and politicians have dithered over the scourge for too long, “sometimes because they once participated in drugs themselves.”

“Today, we have found a patriot who is fearless, willing and able to fight this scourge to a standstill and we must support him and his agency with the necessary funding and tools.

“Drugs are the big factor and drive as crimes alarmingly paced on the ascendancy level; many young Nigerians under the guise of yahoo-yahoo are carrying out ritual killings, more young Nigerians are being recruited as terrorists and insurgents.

“We must act fast now that we have someone (Gen Marwa) who has committed to an all-out war on drugs to clean up Nigeria’s crime-plagued streets.

“The National Assembly must go beyond a call for emergency declaration on ritual killing; it must ensure that the NDLEA is adequately funded and supported to fight this scourge.

“The sub-nation governments, international partners and the private sector must support the NDLEA with all that is required to save the future of this country.

“We must fight this crime to create safer environments for families, our girls, women and build confidence in our boys and men so that we can be sure of our tomorrow,” the CSOs added.

They commended Gen Buba Marwa for putting everything on the line to fight this scourge, while urging him to continue to ‘serve to save’ Nigeria.

“Fighting drugs dealers and addicts is not an easy task, and we must continue to pray for him and encourage him,” the CSOs said.