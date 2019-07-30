Paul Osuyi, Asaba

It was a moment of uncontrollable tears at Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, where the remains of Miss Elozino Ogege, who was murdered for suspected ritual purposes, were laid to rest.

The corpse of the 22-year-old 300-level student of Mass Communications Department, Delta State University (DELSU) was found on November 15,

2018, with her vital organs missing. This was after she was declared missing four days earlier.

She was said to be a first class student before her gruesome murder suspected to have be orchestrated by ritualists in the mould of Yahoo Plus Boys at the university town of Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government.

At her final resting place, sympathisers who adorned white clothes, gathered in large numbers to pay their last respect and bid her farewell. The atmosphere was solemn with tears rolling down uncontrollably from the cheeks of friends, relatives and students of DELSU.

For the period of the solemn ceremony, the community was enmeshed in sorrow, grief and sadness with hisses and sighs. Those who voluntarily uttered words reigned curses on the suspected killers of the under-graduate, said to be the hope of her family.

In attendance were the president-general of the apex socio-cultural umbrella of Isoko nation, Isoko Development Union (IDU), Chief Iduh Amadhe, represented by Dan Odhomor and other executive members.

President of the youth wing of the socio-cultural organisation, Isoko Youth President, Umuakpor Ovie; and authorities of DELSU as represented by Prof Stephen Emosairue, provost the university’s Oleh campus were also present.

At a brief funeral service, the Bishop of the Diocese of Oleh, Anglican Communion, Bishop John Aruakpor, condemned the gruesome killing of the student, urging the state government to ensure that justice is served for the deceased family. Represented by Venerable Richard Oziwele, he described the deceased as humble and committed Christian.

The cleric, while condemning the get-rich-quick syndrome among youths, declared death upon the perpetrators the dastardly act, and urged youths to stay clear of evil and repent, noting that death is the ultimate end of any evil gotten wealth.

Amadhe and Ovie vowed to ensure that there is justice for Isoko nation by bringing the penetrators to book. Students of the institution presented an album in memory of Elozino even as Aruakpor charged DELSU and IDU to produce the album in large quantity and ensure it goes viral.

Ogege body’s was finally lowered to the grave after several tributes by past and present presidents of the SUG and students of the institution.

Meanwhile, efforts to get justice in the murder case again suffered a setback at the state High Court, Asaba, where the counsel to the first, second and fourth accused persons were absent at the resumed hearing. Four accused persons, Macaulay Desmond Oghenemaro, Ojokojo Robinson Obajero, Nwosisi Benedict Uche and Enaike Onoriode are facing an eight-count charge over the murder of Ogege. They pleaded not guilty.

The counsel were absent from court without any explanation. It was the second time trial was stalled due to the absence of counsel to some of the defendants. The first was in May due to the absence of counsel to the fourth defendant.

Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge ordered that hearing notices be served personally on the two counsel, and subsequently adjourned the case for further hearing.