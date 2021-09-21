From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A 60-year-old man, who identified himself as Irian Ola, cheated death by the whiskers as a mob almost lynched him for being in possession of a large quantity of used sanitary pads, brassieres and other women-related items.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspected ritualist was on August 25, 2021, apprehended with discarded sanitary pads and diapers in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

The attention of some passers-by was attracted by the man’s actions when he was desperately picking the used items from a refuse dump site on Obi Street, in the heart of the city.

When the man was accosted, it was discovered that a 100kg sack hung around his shoulder was almost filled with similar women’s materials, including old panties, brassieres and underwear.

Ola, who claimed to be an indigene of Ondo State and resident of Ogbe Hausa (Hausa quarters) in Abakaliki, when asked about the suspicious business, revealed that he had been into the trade since the past two years.

In spite of persuasion from residents, he refused to disclose where he usually supplied the items.

Tension rose even as opinions were divided whether they should beat up the man in view of the growing cases of ritual-related deaths of ladies in the country. Residents also said that the man must be working with some swindlers popularly known as ‘Yahoo Plus boys,’ who usually steal such female items to boost their nefarious activities spiritually.

One of the witnesses, Agha Uchendu, said: “Mr. Ola must be a strong business associate of the Yahoo boys and other ritualists because, if his activity does not have spiritually undertones, how can he be searching for and packing such stinking items.”

A commercial tricycle operator at the scene, Stephen Nwokpor, told Daily Sun that the likes of Ola were the people that had rendered many innocent people useless through diabolic means.

“He’s lucky. In fact, he would have been a dead man by now if not because some elders around prevailed on us to leave him. What is he doing with all these female things, if not for one juju or the other?” he queried.

However, since the man could not explain himself satisfactorily, coupled with the decision of the people that were not comfortable with the development, the said bag was collected from the man and the items brought out and burnt to ashes at the dump site.

The suspected ritualist was also warned to desist from such business as people would not take it lightly with him when next he would be caught in a similar act.

Some people there also advised women to stop discarding their items indiscriminately, rather they should always burn them by themselves.

