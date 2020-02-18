Bola Owolola

Suspected ritualists last Sunday beheaded a widow, Mrs. Rukayat Jimoh at Ayetoro, Ogbagi Akoko,Ondo State. The murder of Jimoh has turned the entire community into mourning.

Those who killed Jimoh, removed some vital organs which they took away.

It was gathered that,Rukayat as she was fondly called hailed from Akungba; got married in Ogbagi, but lost her husband years back which was the reason she lived alone.

Meanwhile, Policemen have cordoned off the entire area as at Monday morning.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not suppose to speak with the press, said, “the victim was butchered; her heart was ripped off her body after which all other internal organs including her vagina were made away with by her killers. They severed her vagina and head. I have never seen such a thing of that nature before.”

The traditional ruler of the Town, Obama Victo Ojo Adetona, the Owa of Ogbagi, said he has summoned an emergency meeting of Owa in Council, which he said was the most powerful arm of command of the Palace to deliberate on the issue.