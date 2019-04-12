Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A woman, 50, was yesterday, allegedly killed in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deceased, who was simply identified as ‘Iya Dunsi’, was said to be a palm oil seller in the town until her death.

It was gathered that the woman, who was found dead near her house at Odiolowo, in Arigidi-Akoko, was allegedly killed by suspected ritualists.

Sources said her two breasts were clinically removed, while her private part was also not found.

Findings by Daily Sun revealed that the lifeless body of the deceased was dropped about 100 metres to her house.

Hundreds of passers-by and sympathisers were catching a glimpse of her naked corpse, with rope tied to one of her legs.

Divisional Police Oficer (DPO) in charge of Okeagbe-Akoko, Ibitayo Adetanranmi, who confirmed the incident, assured the perpetrators of the crime would be fished out soon.

Also, Ikare Area Commander, Razak Rauf, said criminals, like ritualists, will not be spared under his command.

Three similar cases happened late last year at Ikare-Akoko, involving women whose private parts and breasts were removed.

In the same vein, a middle aged woman, simply identified as Toyin, was, yesterday, found dead in her room in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Toyin, who was said to be a food vendor at the popular tipper garage in Isinkan quarters, Akure, was found lifeless in her room.

Sources at her residence said the deceased had already finished cooking for the day, as usual, but could not go out for business.

It was gathered that the development forced her neighbours to force her door open and found her lifeless body inside the room with two calabashes containing concoction.

Also, it was discovered that she made calls to a person registered with ‘Alpha’ on her phone, at about 1:00a.m and 3:00a.m, consecutively.

Toyin, a mother of three, was said to be living alone in her ‘face-to-face’ apartment, after having issues with her husband. She was also said to have been preparing for a pending court case scheduled for April 18, with her divorced husband over issues bordering on the custody of their children.

When Daily Sun visited her residence, family, neighbours and symphatisers were seen expressing shock over Toyin’s mysterious death.

Many of her neighbours said she was hale and hearty the previous night.

Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, could not be reached for comments on the incident.

In the same vein, a woman, 50, was yesterday, allegedly killed in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, who was simply identified as ‘Iya Dunsi’ was said to be a palm oil seller in the town until her death.

It was gathered that the woman, who was found dead near her house at Odiolowo in Arigidi-Akoko, was allegedly killed by suspected ritualists.

Sources said her two breasts were clinically removed, while her private part was also not found.

Divisional Police Oficer (DPO) in charge of Okeagbe-Akoko, Ibitayo Adetanranmi, who confirmed the incident, assured the perpetrators of the crime would be fished out soon.

Also, Ikare Area Commander, Razak Rauf, said criminals like ritualists would not be spared under his command.