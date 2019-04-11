Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 50-year-old woman was on Thursday was allegedly killed in Arigidi, Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deceased who was simply identified as ‘Iya Dunsi,’ was said to be a palm oil seller in the town until her untimely death.

It was gathered that the woman who was found dead near her house at Odiolowo in Arigidi-Akoko, was allegedly killed by suspected ritualists.

Sources said her two breasts were clinically removed, while her private part was also not found.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that her body was dropped about 100 metres to her house.

Hundreds of passers-by and sympathisers were catching a glimpse of her naked body, while a rope was tied to one of her legs.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Okeagbe-Akoko, Ibitayo Adetanranmi, confirmed the incident.

He assured that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be fished out soon.

The Ikare Area Commander, Razak Rauf, also vowed that criminals would not be spared.

It would be recalled that three similar cases happened late last year at Ikare-Akoko involving women; their private parts and breasts were removed.