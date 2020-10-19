Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Rival cult groups, yesterday, hijacked the #EndSARS protest in parts of Benin City, the Edo state capital.

It was learnt that members of Aiye and Eiye cult groups engaged themselves along Okhoro road, by Oronsanye junction, shooting sporadically brandishing dangerous weapons.

A resident of the area who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said gunshots rented the air from as early as 5 am.

The resident who did not want to be named in print, said the situation in the area is so tensed that people are locked indoors.

According to her, “We began hearing gunshots as early as 5 am. We later gathered that cultists were fighting themselves. They turned the protest into violent attacks.

“There is palpable fear and apprehension everywhere here. Everyone is indoors, for fear of being attacked by the rival cult groups.

“They are attacking people’s homes, shattered window glass and destroyed other things.”

Reports from other parts of nearby Uselu area also indicated that the protest turned violent as suspected cultists hijacked the protest.

As at the time of filing this report, there was however no report of casualties from the attacks.