From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has commenced the arrest and prosecution of violators of state sanitation laws, following the ban placed on dumping of refuse on the median of roads and streets in Port Harcourt, the state capital, and its environs.

A total of seventeen violators, who were caught dumping refuse on road medians, were arrested by a task force set up by the agency to enforce the ban.

RIWAMA had last week, following the refusal to heed several pleas and warnings not to dump refuse on the median of roads by residents and those doing business in the state, banned dumping of waste on the roads and streets of Port Harcourt and its environs.

A task force was immediately set up to enforce the order, arrest and prosecute any person(s) caught breaching the order.

RIWAMA Sole Administrator Felix Obuah led the task force to enforce the ban.

Obuah said the agency has shifted from making appeals to residents to arrest and prosecute waste management violators to serve as a deterrent to others.

He regretted the habit of not using government-approved waste receptacles strategically located at various points on the roads and streets.

The RIWAMA sole administrator also condemned the dumping of refuse outside the approved dumping hours of 6 pm to 12 midnight.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.