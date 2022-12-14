From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, said he would run a government of prosperity for the greater good of Rivers people and not favour a few if elected as the next governor of the state.

He gave the assurance while speaking at a reception organised in his honour by a socio-political pressure group, Amoni Grassroots Movement at Abuloma Ward 20 of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

The event, which was organised to receive decampees from other political parties in the state, also had groups such as Voice Against Corruption in Nigeria pledge their support to the governorship candidate and the SDP in the state.

The candidate said: “By signing up to the Social Democratic Party, you have signed on to a new code of behaviour, a new way of looking at life.

“Signing up to the SDP is signing up to treat other people with dignity, treating fellow human beings with compassion. This will make you a greater man and not diminish you.”

The SDP standard bearer stated that he would create a state where real values of life would be taught to the younger generation.

In another development, the candidate assured Rivers people that he would not sponsor violence before, during or after the 2023 elections.

Speaking as a special guest at the Annual Convention of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Maritime Territory in Bodo City Gokana LGA of the state, he told the people that he believed in a peaceful and just society.

The SDP governorship candidate further stressed the need to always express thanksgiving to God Almighty for His works in the lives of believers and advocated that the church should continue to pray for a peaceful election in 2023 that will usher in a people-oriented leadership.

“Let me promise the church that I am not a member of any cult, I will not give to anybody’s child what I am not giving to my own children.

“I will not send anybody’s child to go and do what I cannot send my own children, I am making that promise before the church of God and by the grace of God, however we vote next year, we will vote and the country will survive, our state, our country, and our own lives by the grace of God will be better. I assure you that there will be a better tomorrow for Rivers people”.

Earlier, National Chairman of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Maritime Territory, Lawrence Ogbonnah, in his sermon admonished members of the church to always have a life of thanksgiving and seek the face of God in everything that they do.