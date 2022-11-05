From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Candidate for governor of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Rivers State Sobomabo Jackrich has charged voters to vote wisely in the 2023 election against an anti-people government.

Jackrich has expressed dissatisfaction with the state government for being too charitable in the affairs of other states than issues affecting Rivers citizens.

He spoke yesterday, in Port Harcourt, on the recent donations made by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, which included ₦300 million to the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials on October 18, 2022, ₦200 million support to a library built by his political ally, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in honour of his late father in Abia state.

He noted: “The latest on the list of this show of charity to outsiders with Rivers money by the governor amidst prevailing suffering and hardship plaguing citizens of the state due to ravaging flood in our communities and the country’s economic downturn, is the donation of 25 buses to Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team.

“On October 12, 2022, the governor donated 25 buses to the Cross Rivers State PDP campaign council when he played host to the Cross River State Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidates for state and National Assembly elections.

“On September 29, 2022, during the inauguration of the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari, Chairman of the Body Of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), disclosed that Governor Wike donated N500 million to the construction of the complex.”

He said it was ironic that while these donations were made, Rivers people were languishing in poverty,

“Ironically, just last week, 8,000 students of the state-owned tertiary institution, Rivers State University were subjected to public ridicule, embarrassment and mental torture when they were deprived of the opportunity to write their final year exams due to their inability to meet up with payment of their fees.”

Jackrich urged Rivers voters to make good use of the 2023 elections, by voting in a political party that would place priority on the needs of the citizens and the development of the state.

On the recent appointment of special assistants to the governor on political units, Jackrich said:

“As Rivers citizens, it is your right to benefit from the commonwealth of the state, so without hesitation, feel free to enjoy all the benefits that come with the new appointment, having been living in deprivation for the past seven years.”

“Be weary of the caveat of the appointment, as it is an open secret that your PVCs which are your right to exercise your franchise at the polls, were taken from you, alongside your bank details,” he warned.

“Thus, we urge all citizens of the state to use their votes wisely to vote in a government that will be compassionate to meeting the needs of the state.