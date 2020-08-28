TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Four suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Rivers State Police command, for abducting a 65-year-old man, Sokari Braide.

The suspects, who were paraded yesterday, by the command, were arrested at Elechi waterfront phase 2, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police(SP), disclosed this while addressing newsmen.

Omoni said the suspects were arrested following discrete investigation by the Eagle Crack Police unit led by its commander.

According to Omoni, the group had collected ransom of N1.2 million at a location in Andoni Local Government Area before their arrest.

He disclosed further that the confessional statement of the prime suspect led to the arrest of other members of the gang.

The PPRO added that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the group.

Meanwhile, wife of the victim, who later passed on, Mrs Beauty Sokari, told journalists that her husband died later in hospital two days after he was released.

Mrs. Braide disclosed that the bandits initially demanded N20 million as ransom, before it was reduced.