TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly said it has passed 14 bills in its first year as the ninth Assembly.

Some the bills included: Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Law No. 7 of 2019, Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law No. 8 of 2019, Rivers State Female Circumcision (Abolition) (Amendment) Law No. 9 of 2019, Rivers State Audit Law No. 2 of 2020 and Rivers State Security Trust Fund Law No. 6 of 2020.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, said this at the sitting to mark the end of the first year of the ninth Assembly in Port Harcourt.

Ibani, while commending the principal officers of the House, lawmakers and staff of the Assembly for their contributions, said the House would not relent in ensuring efficient representation for Rivers citizens.

He expressed: “I believe it’s the efficiency of the ninth Assembly that we have been able to achieve this. This shows that, the terms of representation is the aspect of our job. We have always kept in touch with our constituents to know what is happening.

“As members of Rivers State of Assembly, when the need arose for us to make sacrifice, we also join efforts with that of the efforts of the governor and the state.

“Let me start by commending the commitment, resilient of members of the ninth Assembly, without you showing such zeal in the work you are doing on behalf of your people and the state, it couldn’t have been possible to achieve all this”, Ibani stated.

The speaker also commended the efforts of the Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the judicious use of budget passed by the State Assembly.

In his remarks, Leader of the House, Martin Amaewhule, enjoined Rivers people to expect more fruitful plenaries in years to come.