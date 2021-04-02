From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command said security agents have rescued a Lebanese, who was abducted by Gunmen along the Egbema axis of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the release of the expatriate worker.

Omoni told journalists that the Lebanese national spent four days in captivity and was rescued in Owerri, Imo State, adding that the victim was currently receiving medical attention.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the white man who was kidnapped has been rescued. He was rescued in Owerri. He is receiving medical attention and will soon reunite with his family”.

Saturday Sun gathered that the Paramount Ruler of Okwuzi community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, HRM Chukwuma Wanoka, had offered N1 million for information on the whereabouts of the kidnappers.

Wanoka has also appealed to the construction company working on the Omoku/Egbeme dual carriage way to return to site.

It would be recalled that the gunmen had invaded the area where the Lebanese was supervising a road project, shot sporadically before whisking him to an unknown destination.