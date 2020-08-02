TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have kidnapped a 60-year-old woman, Mrs. Nyieda Kpeenu, from her residence in Nweol community in Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the abductors yesterday contacted her family and demanded N16 million ransom.

Kpeenu’s son, who pleaded to remain anonymous, disclosed that the bandits stormed their house about 8pm, and whisked his mother away, after shooting sporadically.

He stated that the armed men, after abducting his mother contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N16 million.

He appealed to her captors to release her unconditionally and appealed to security agencies to come to their aid.

The woman’s son lamented that the family cannot afford such money, saying, “Where are we going to get such money from? My mother is not a politician. She is a farmer. We have reported the matter to the police. But, nothing has happened. We are hoping on God and praying to Him to touch their hearts, so that they can release our mother unconditionally.”