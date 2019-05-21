Tony John, Port Harcourt

Senator representing Rivers South East district, Magnus Abe, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his recent olive branch to political parties and other stakeholders to move the state forward.

This was even as the federal lawmaker said he would work to rebuild the criss-ridden All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

Abe, who spoke at the weekend, at a stakeholders’ meeting of APC in Gokana Local Government Area of the state, said the governor’s decision to implement inclusive government was commendable and called on Rivers people to support the Wike-led administration in returning peace and security in the state.

“I want to commend Governor Wike for his clear and sincere disposition to end the politics of bitterness, hatred and acrimony and violence that has characterised Rivers State in recent times.

“From what I have seen from the governor, from what he has done and from the actions he has taken so far, I want to give him the benefit of doubt that I believe he is sincere.

“And I think all sincere Rivers men and women should also do whatsoever sacrifice and contributions they can to make sure they get the state back on track.

“This is not about politics; it is not about who won or who lost. It is all about how we can make it possible for the ordinary Rivers man and women to be able to survive and go about their business without fear in the state.

“At least, the governor has made this kind of appeal and he has taken the steps that he has taken so far, I will encourage him to persevere. Even though everybody does not seem to be buying into what he is saying, he should continue on that track. I will support him, but he should be consistent in his actions,” Abe said.

He thanked them for the support they gave the party during the campaign and urged members to join hands in rebuilding the party structure for benefit of everyone. Also, he called on the APC national leadership to encourage the party at the state level.

“I thank you for the support you have given to APC campaign, for justice, for an end to impunity, for internal democracy, for recognition of the right of members of the party and for equity and justice for Rivers State politics.

“We all know that since Rivers State was created in 1967 which is more than 50 years ago, nobody from the Rivers South East senatorial zone, has been privileged to rule the state.

“We all know that since the creation of the state, no son of Ogoni has been privileged to hold any position in the state, nobody from Ogoni has been a speaker, governor, deputy governor or even a chief judge. And we have said following the decision that the APC reached, the governorship of the state should be zone to Rivers South East senatorial district.

“We are going to continue to stand on that principle of senatorial rotation, justice and equity as far as this state is concern and no power can overtake the rights of the citizens of Rivers State. We will continue to demand justice, equity and fair play in the party.

“We urge the party at the national to do what is right in order to restore peace, credibility and the sense of purpose and direction to the APC in Rivers State.

“As I have said earlier, my governorship ambition which you all supported me, has come to an end and I have dropped it. What is important to me is that I will rebuild the party that can serve the interest of Rivers people and I am prepared to make any sacrifice to that effect,” he said.