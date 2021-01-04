From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Rivers State government has approved the reopening of public and private nursery, primary and secondary schools with effect from January 4.

This was disclosed, yesterday, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Chidi Adiele.

“The Rivers Education Ministry wishes to announce that with the approval of Governor Nyesom Wike, the school calendar published in August 2020 stands. Accordingly, both public and private schools in the state are hereby reminded that schools will resume on January 4, 2021 for normal academic activities. Schools are to maintain all COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers and staggered classes.The classes are expected to be staggered morning and afternoon sessions in order to avoid overcrowding,” he said.

Similarly, Abia State government has announced that public and private secondary and primary schools would reopen on January 11 for the continuation of the 2020/21 first term session which was abridged by the Christmas and New Year holiday.

This is even as the government has warned proprietors and heads of schools in the state to ensure total compliance to COVID-19 protocol.

A timetable released by the state government after last year’s COVID-19 lockdown said the first term of the 2020/21 academic session was to run from November 2, 2020 to February 10, 2021.

Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kanelechi Nwangwa in a statement said “Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the resumption of all public and private nursery, primary and secondary schools in Abia State for the continuation of the first term of 2020/2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021.

“As a result of the new wave of COVID 19, all school heads and proprietors are to ensure that all COVID 19 guidelines and protocols already put in place are strictly maintained and observed. They should also note that by this directive, the first term, 2020/2021 will now officially end on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.”

The commissioner said this was to ensure that the first term runs a full course, warning that any school proprietor that shortchanged the schedule and decided to cut corners by running an abridged term would be appropriately sanctioned.