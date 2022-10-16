The 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Rivers, Engr Victor Fingesi, on Sunday launched his campaign promising to focus on agriculture, education and employment.

Declaring his intension and zeal to develop the state in Port Harcourt, Fingesi said the three areas were the strongest weapons to tackle the deficit of infrastructure in the the state and resurrect Rivers’ already collapsed economy.

“Our blueprint is the collective ideas of experts in all sectors of the economy that would give our dear Rivers state their dreamed government of pride.

“We know that the journey to rebuilding Rivers state is not a tea party.

“We are absolutely confident that our party, Action Democratic Party, is the best alternative to bring about the Rivers state we yearn for,” he said.

The gubernatorial candidate said ADP in the state had the verve and flavour to reposition Rivers as well as the experience and required exposure to give the ideal leadership direction.

He said if elected into office, he would create the enabling environment to engender industrial revolution that would create large scale employment opportunities for the teaming unemployed on the streets.

“Our policy thrust would encourage industrial revolution, boost the agrarian sector and enrich our education budget.

He said health tourism would receive adequate attention that would build the economy to sustainable standing where agriculture would be a major driver to ensure food security and employment generation.

“We would rebuild a Rivers State where religion and tribe differences would have no strength to divide us from our collective vision to greater heights.

“We reinstate our desire to go for the best brains anywhere in the world to achieve our sworn thrust for a robust Rivers state.

That is our promise; that is what ADP stands for, and that promise we would keep if given the opportunity to serve,” he said.

On Gov. Newsom Wike’s recent Oder 21, the ADP candidate said it was a “deliberate slap on democracy and the worst of distractions in the contemporary political system.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Wike on Oct. 8 signed Executive Order 21which is aimed at restricting in some way and regulating political parties activities, rallies and campaigns.

Fingesi however described the executive order as “a subtle reintroduction of the draconian Decree 4 of the long forgotten military era which gagged freedom of assemblies, associations and speech.”

According to him, the order is inconsistent with the extant laws of the Federal Republic and at variance with international charters on human rights and peoples’ rights.

“There is no responsible government that would conceive repulsive legislations that would hurt the people under its watch.

“It is absolutely abusive and inhuman to restrict and box political parties to uncharitable corner.

“One cannot imagine political parties going through such strict conditions and bottlenecks of government that is biased in all fronts to obtain permissions that are unnecessary before it could hold rallies.

“The Electoral Act is clear on the issues of poitical parties’ campaigns and rallies, among other activities as the case may be,” he added. (NAN)